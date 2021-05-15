Track down Buhari’s son-in-law, PDP charges ICPC

…Urges Presidency to allow for open investigation

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had said the revelation of $65 million (N31 billion) fraud in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in which President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo, is reportedly involved, is a confirmation that the Buhari Presidency is “a sanctuary for fraudsters, treasury looters and common criminals.”

This is as the party charged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC “not to succumb to reported pressure from the cabal in the Buhari Presidency but to track down Yau Kumo, the former Managing Director of the FMBN, who had already been declared wanted, and bring him to book alongside his accomplices.”

In a statement signed by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the “It speaks volumes that the Buhari Presidency had remained silent in the face of this huge fraud involving Mr….