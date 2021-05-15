Two killed as OPC, hoodlums, vigilante clash in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two persons were reportedly killed during a clash involving members of the Oodua People’s Congress, hoodlums and vigilante members in Ede, Osun state.

It was gathered that some hoodlums invaded the house of an OPC member in Ede, set his vehicle, a Toyota Corolla on fire after raining bullet on his building.

Their attempt to set the building on fire was foiled because of the arrival of police patrol vehicle.

Findings showed that the hoodlums had initially killed one OPC members before a member of the viginle group, who was allegedly said to have supported the hoodlums was killed in a retaliatory attack.

The death of the vigilante member was said to have infuriated the hoodlums, hence, their decision to invade the house of an OPC leader in the town in their numbers.

Confirming the incident, Osun OPC Coordinator, Prince Deji Aladesawe said one OPC member was killed in a clash with some hoodlums in the town and the matter was reported at a police…