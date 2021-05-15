What Southern Governors discussed in Asaba 

By
Headliners
-
1


Southern Governors
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Omahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Govenor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba.

By Festus Ahon

FOLLOWING the worrisome spate of insecurity in Nigeria, stakeholders across the country have been concerned and meeting on how to proffer solutions to the daunting security challenges facing the nation.

Governors in the South under the aegis of Southern Governors Forum, which reconvened virtually last week after the group went into comatose several years ago, met in Asaba on Tuesday.

Several police formations…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

