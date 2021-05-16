218 deceased, injured Prison officers get N154.57m

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, Haliru Nababa has approved the payment of about N154.57 million to 218 personnel who were either killed or injured in the line of duty.

Spokesman of the Service, CC Francis Enobore in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja said the sum of N70. 24 million would go to the families of 57 officers who died in active service while 161 others are to receive a total of N84.32 million as a refund of medical bills and retirement benefits.

He said the Service, through its Corrections Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS), maintains a platform designed to provide immediate financial succour to members or their families in times of need, adding that the concept was established to mitigate the occupational hazards and risks associated with management of inmates.

The Corrections boss while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes, charged serving personnel to brace up for the emerging security challenges…