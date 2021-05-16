ACF worries over silence on helicopter distributing weapons to bandits in Niger

…Says FG’s Silence is nothing short of a conspiracy, betrayal of public trust

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has expressed worry over the alarming state of insecurity in the country, saying the government’s silence in these circumstances was nothing short of conspiracy and betrayal of public trust.

Emmanuel Yawe, ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement on Sunday that Nigerians needed to be assured by the government that their security is the government’s primary concern.

According to the Forum,” we issued a statement about a week ago calling for an open, immediate and transparent investigation into the wild and wide allegations that a helicopter was distributing weapons, foodstuffs and other daily needs of the bandits, particularly in Niger state.”

“Since our call we have not received any reaction from the government or relevant security agencies despite the fact our call received wide…