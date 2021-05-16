Amaechi, Wike at war over insecurity in Rivers

…Curfew in Rivers, the result of Wike’s failure

…Amaechi indicting his boss, Buhari, Says Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, and the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, have disagreed over the security challenge in the state.

Amaechi, the former governor of the state, while receiving some decampees from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, into the All Progressives Congress, APC, said the curfew imposed in the state by Wike was a sign that his (Wine’s) administration has failed.

The minister blamed the level of insecurity in the state to alleged high level of unemployment, saying that he (Amaechi) led every operation to chase criminal elements out of the state

Amaechi said the state was in danger, expressing regrets that governor Wike was acquiring the whole properties in the state without considering the safety and welfare of the people.

He stated that when he was a Governor, he…