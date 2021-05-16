Baby Rally’s Talk and Die sets YouTube on fire

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising performing artiste cum songwriter, Baby Rally’s hit single, Talk and Die has set YouTube on fire. The song scored over 10,000 streams in its first week on Audiomack and turned out to become a hit on video streaming platform, YouTube with thousands of views.

Born on November 25, 1995, and raised in Warri, Delta State, Baby Rally (real name Isaiah Rally) moved to Lagos a few years ago. Signed to his own record label, A Class Records, the musician says Talk and Die is a social justice song that talks about bad government, EndSARS, and social issues. According to him, H&M Nigeria rated the song as one of the greatest of this generation because of its message.

Baby Rally is already shooting for the stars, having finished a multi-state tour across Nigeria and making friends with the great and mighty in the music industry. He has recorded well over 40 songs in the last few months, and according to critics, all the songs are fantastic.

However, aside from…