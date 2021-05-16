C’River: Church of God Mission gets first indigenous spiritual leader

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Church of God Mission international, CGMi in Cross River state has showered encomiums on her new spiritual head, Rev. Chris Ekpang for his historic elevation as the first indigenous leader of the church since the church came to the state over 36 years ago.

This was during a special welcome Thanksgiving/Celebration service in honor of the Bishopric Coordinator at the Church’s Bishopric headquarters in Calabar on Sunday .

In his homily entitled, “Fulfilling a divine mandate”, chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Lawrence Ekwok said promotion only comes from an excellence performance in discharging a previous mandate.

The cleric who took his bible text from Joshua 1:1-11 explained that Joshua was careful to understand the scope of his mandate, trusting God to help him to discharge his mandate.

He charged the new Coordinator to follow the steps of Joshua by taking charge of the responsibilities given to him and be…