Insecurity: Stop waiting for FG, convene National Unity Summit to save Nigeria — Atiku tells Govs

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku last night called on Nigerian Governors to stop waiting on the federal government to make changes that may not happen anytime soon to solve the myriad of problems bedevilling the country.

Instead, Atiku asked leaders to convene a National Unity Summit of all Nigerian Governors to iron out the thorny issues affecting the destiny of the nation and figure out a way to resolve them.

Atiku made the call in a personal post titled “Nigeria Is Drifting: We Must Stop Waiting For Godot”, made on his Facebook page.

Atiku who gave a definition of who a true Nigerian is said that the people, irrespective of their tribe and religion must be committed to the indivisibility of the country.

They called on the men of goodwill among whom were the Governors to jettison their party sentiments and work for the unity and progress of the country.

Atiku who was the vice president of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 and the…