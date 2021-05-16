Israel shall never fall — Femi Fani-Kayode

On May 14, 1948, the day the British Mandate expired, the new Jewish state, known as the State of Israel, was formally established in parts of what was known as the British Mandate for Palestine.

With the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, Jewish independence was restored after 2,000 years.

This was a fulfilment of biblical prophecy. After they suffered 2000 years of hardship and turmoil, God honoured His word to the sons of David, gathered them together, gave them back the land of their forefathers and restored them again.

I congratulate the Jewish people on the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Jewish State.

Permit me to touch on the events that are unfolding in Gaza today.

I deplore the killing of civilians, particularly children, but the State of Isreal reserves the inalienable…