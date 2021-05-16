National Dialogue: Revisit Southeast development commission bill — Anyanwu tells Buhari

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former Senator who represented Imo East Senatorial district, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to assent to the South-East Development Commission’s Bill, SEDC, before him (Buhari) as one of the ways to respond to the call for national dialogue by the Southern governors.

Anyanwu spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while baring his mind on the Southern governors call on President Buhari, to organize a national dialogue for Nigerians.

The Senator was of the view that should the South-East Development Commission, be established that it would go far in addressing challenges facing the country as well as the issue of poverty among Nigerian youths.

According to Senator Anyanwu, he said: “As the call for urgent national dialogue continues to gather momentum, I want to charge President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the South-East Development Commission’s Bill (SEDC) still in his custody for possible assent, it is part of…