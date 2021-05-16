Southern Governors’ decision on open grazing irrevocable

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Saturday, said that the decision of the Southern Governors on open grazing and other issues remain irrevocable and must be respected.

NAN reports that the Forum of Southern Governors in one voice, recently announced a ban on open grazing in all the 17 Southern states.

Wike stated this during a grand reception held in his honour by Ogoni nationality in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

He said those opposed to resolutions taken by Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the country is inferior to others.

Wike declared that he has taken further steps to fulfill the resolutions reached by Southern Governors in Asaba.

“We have taken a position and no going back. Enough is enough, we are not second-class citizens of this country, we also own this country,” he stated.

He lamented the slow pace of the Ogoni environmental remediation, charging the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project…