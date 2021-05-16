Strike: KDSG won’t succumb to blackmail

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG), has reacted to the notice of strike issued by labour unions, saying it would not succumb to blackmail.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Organised Labour had issued notice of five days warning strike beginning from May 17.

The strike is over alleged refusal of the state government to follow laid down rules in the recent sack of some civil servants.

The government, however, gave the warning at a press conference on Saturday in Kaduna, addressed by the state Head of Service, Bariatu Muhammed, and the Commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Jafar Sani.

It dismissed the threat by labour unions to shut down critical services as a futile gesture, warning that it would not condone any disruption of essential services in the state as a result of the strike.

The government also said that the warrant of arrest it issued in 2017 of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba…