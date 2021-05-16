Tallen challenges parents on upbringing, vices

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has challenged parents over children’s upbringing and urged them to join the fight against vices such as abduction, currently bedevilling the nation.

She made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja to commemorate the 2021 International Day of Families, aimed at promoting awareness on issues relating to the well-being of families.

Proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237, the International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. The day reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.

The minister, therefore, stated that “we cannot forget those who in a bid to secure the release of family members from the hands of their captors, sold off everything due to increasing activities of bandits and kidnappers.

“I, therefore, call on fathers and mothers to join us in the fight against killings and abduction for ransom.

“Every bad egg out there causing…