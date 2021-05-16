Tambuwal urges youths not to be discouraged by current challenges

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged youths not to allow the current challenges in the country to deter them from realising their ambitions.

Tambuwal said this in a statement made available to Newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Saturday.

The governor made the appeal in Sokoto when he hosted various youths organisations in the state to a lunch event in commemoration of the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

He urged the youths to work hard in whatever they chose as career in order to succeed, adding that they should hope and act as if the future is now.

Tambuwal noted that the youths have a lot to contribute in building the state and nation, as such should not be deterred by difficulties and challenges.

”We deliberately chose as our slogan; ”The Future Is Now” when we wanted to run for the Presidency in the year 2019.

“As such, I appeal to all of you to make up your minds on what you want as individuals…