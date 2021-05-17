Bandits in fierce gun battle amongst themselves in Niger

…twelve feared dead, many others wounded

By Wole Mosadomi

What could have happened between bandits that must have led to turning their guns to themselves leaving twelve of them killed? Could they be fighting for money or is it a case of Nemesis catching up with them? These are some of the numerous questions being asked by villagers in Kusasu village in Shiroro Local government area of Niger state as armed bandits turned their Guns against themselves in a fierce battle.

Besides those killed, several others suffered various degrees of injuries but managed to escape the battleground.

This scenario which happened last Friday in the Community led to the disappearance of some other bandits from the area.

Our Correspondent however learned from an internal impeccable source from the village that there was a sharp disagreement between the leader of the group and his boys over ransom paid to them earlier.

The leader popularly called Mallam Dogogide had accused his Boys of…