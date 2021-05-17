Bullish sentiment in stocks may wane this week

*As banking sector uplifts market

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The bullish sentiment driven by banking stocks in the stock market last week may be checkmated this week, if the position of some investment analysts is considered.

The analysts said that instead of the bullish sentiment recorded throughout the trading sessions last week, investors would be more cautious as they book profits.

Despite the shortened trading week due to the public holidays on Wednesday and Thursday, the bulls regained control of the market in the three trading sessions of the week supported by gains in beverage some banking stocks and an industrial goods giant, Dangote Cement Plc.

Specifically, investors’ interest in International Breweries Plc (+7.6%) and bargain hunting in Zenith Bank Plc (+6.8%), Access Bank Plc (+3.7%), Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (+2.7%) and Dangote Cement Plc (+1.6%) drove the positive performance.

Consequently, investors gained N148 billion as the market…