Chelsea fan, two others die, many injured as hoodlums clash in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

A Chelsea fan popularly known as “Drogba” and two other residents of Igbo-Olomu, Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, were reportedly shot dead while many others were injured, during a clash by some hoodlums this past weekend.

The cause of the incident could not be ascertained as some residents attributed it to cultism while others said it was hoodlums who went on a rampage in the area.

Eye witnesses’ account said the incident occurred at Agbaje bus stop, near Ogundele area on Saturday night but residents woke up on Sunday only to find out that three people have been shot dead.

An eyewitness, Nike Ogunbumi said the clash broke out near a herbs seller after the hoodlums got drunk.

She said “Drogba” a carpenter, got the nickname owing to his love for Chelsea football club, unfortunately, he met his untimely death shortly after he angrily left a viewing center following a football match between Chelsea Club and Leicester…