Cross River LG boss decries claims of Fulani herdsmen killing by youths

By Emma Una, Calabar

Mrs. Ada Charles Egwu, Chairman of Biase Local Government Area has decried claims that some Fulani herdsmen have been killed by youths in the area.

Mrs. Egwu who spoke with Vanguard on Monday stated that such rumours are dangerous and can lead to frosty inter-communal relationships between the herdsmen and natives in the area and should therefore be avoided.

“Information being peddled that an unspecified number of Fulani herdsmen were killed ‘somewhere’ in Biase and dozens of their cattle carted away is a desperate move to cause crisis by some persons”.

She took a swipe at Mr Philip Obin, a media aide to the Vice President, Yomi Osibajo for alleging that the council has no security presence and infrastructural development despite huge monthly allocation from the federal government to the council as a show of ignorance.

“Such allegations are just an attempt to tarnish the image of our…