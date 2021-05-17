EX-MINISTER ALHASSAN: Fond memories, by Gov Ishaku, PDP, others

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Jalingo, Taraba State capital, on Monday, was in a sombre mood. You could see through their eyes the pain and anguish. From young to old, man to woman, elite to peasant, all you could hear was, “she lived a good life.”

The barrage of tribute also cuts across both religious and political lining.

Sympathizers, both young and old, flooded the palace of the Emir of Muri, HRH Abbas Tafida, where the funeral prayers were to be held.

They besieged the road earlier than expected, causing security operatives to move in to ensure free flow of both human and vehicular movement.

Another set of sympathizers was stationed at the Danbaba Danfulani Suntai airport, awaiting the arrival of the remains of the ex-minister, Aisha Alhassan.

At the family house of the deceased, some sympathizers were also there to pay their last respects to the deceased.

The state government was also not left out, as it also received sympathizers from…