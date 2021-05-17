Gov Emmanuel taught us to watch and pray — Ekpo, Dep Gov

Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Mr Moses F. Ekpo, spoke on security and peace in his state at the 11th Annual Diocesan Synod of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Nkek Abak. Excerpts of address:

Ordinarily, a Synod is the exclusive gathering of the clergy convened to brainstorm on critical doctrinal issues. Not being a clergy, my participation at this gathering is therefore a matter of God’s grace conveyed through the instrumentality of His Lordship, the Rt. Rev. Simeon Ekpo, the energetic Diocesan Bishop of NkekAbak.

But Your Lordship, let me add that I can justifiably claim to be a Methodist – perhaps not at Synod level. My uncle, the Late Sunny Ukwak, was a Knight of the church. Also, I was very close to him and shared the vision of the pioneers of the Diocese of NkekAbak with him. When meetings leading to the establishment of the Diocese were held at my uncle’s residence, he would invite me. My being a neighbour to the church’s…