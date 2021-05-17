Gridlock: Miscreants flee, as soldiers return to Oshodi-Apapa expressway 

By Kingsley Adeboye and Godfrey Bivbere

Lagos—Hoodlums and transport union members, who have taken over control of traffic along Oshodi-Apapa expressway, have disappeared from the road, following the presence of soldiers to the axis, thereby easing traffic.

This came after series of failed efforts to restore sanity by Federal agencies and Lagos State Government.

Recall that the military authorities had earlier withdrawn their personnel, deployed to complement the effort of the now disbanded Presidential Task Team, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, to clear Apapa ports access roads of gridlock.

Recently, apparently overwhelmed by activities of miscreants and recalcitrant port operators, the Lagos Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team, expressed willingness to resort to using the military personnel in order to complement the existing structure in ensuring compliance with the newly introduced…