Ijaw youths threaten to cripple activities at NDDC after expiration of 30-days ultimatum

By Emem Idio

With barely ten days to go on the one-month ultimatum issued by the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, to the federal government to inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the youth group says there is no going back on its threat to shut down activities at the Commission.

Recall that the ultimatum was declared by the President of IYC, Worldwide, Comrade Peter Igbifa on April 25, after an expanded Executive and Stakeholders’ Congress of the IYC at Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the annual Isaac Boro Day celebration in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Sunday, the IYC President Igbifa, described the ultimatum as, “a strong decision that cannot be reversed.”

Igbifa said: “This ultimatum of one month issued to the federal government to either constitute the board or have us shut down the entire region is a decision that sees no compromise. It’s more like the 12 Days Revolution of Late Isaac Boro, it is a…