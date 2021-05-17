Kaduna at a standstill as labour strike grounds activities

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kaduna was at a standstill on Monday as activities were grounded due to the 5-day warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

The workers were protesting the mass sack of civil servants in the state by the state government.

People faced difficulties in the pursuit of their daily bread as banks, filling stations, shops, offices both public and private, markets, etc, remained shut. There was almost total compliance to the directives of the NLC, whose leadership said they would neither retreat nor surrender.

National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba had in his remarks on Monday, commended the workers, saying there will be no retreat or surrender by the organized labour to ensure the realisation of their demands are met by the El-Rufai led government.

According to the labour leader, “the 5-day warning strike in Kaduna state is a decision of the highest body of labour, the decision…