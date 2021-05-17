Nigeria needs N826billion annually to combat insecurity — Military

By Tordue Salem

From the Nigerian Defence Headquarters on Monday, came a stunning revelation that at least $2 billion dollars (about N826 billion), would be needed yearly, to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country .

Director of Production, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshall M. A. Yakubu, who made the disclosure during the public hearing on the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund Bill said even the sources of funding which the Bill prescribes were insufficient to address the problem.

The public hearing was organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Defence.

The Bill seeks to improve the software, hardware and training for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Yakubu said the projection for the funding for the Bill is about N100 billion per year.

This, he said, was still inadequate even if it is eventually achieved when the Bill becomes law.

“I have been a defence attache with the United States from 2014 to 2017. I have been a Director of Procurement at the…