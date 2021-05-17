NIMASA receives last batch of assets under deep blue project  

Sets to tackle piracy on Nigerian waters

By Godwin Oritse

AS the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, took delivery of the last batch of the Deep Blue Project equipment last week, the agency said it is now set to take on the criminals terrorizing the nation’s territorial and coastal waters.

The equipment which includes a Special Mission Aircraft, was received and installed to secure Nigerian waters up to the Gulf of Guinea, GoG.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Mr. Philip Kyanet, Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and other officials of the agency inspected three Special Mission Helicopters at the Naval Base, Apapa, under the project billed for launch on May 21.

Speaking to journalists at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, during a brief ceremony to mark the arrival of the aircraft, Jamoh said the assets would further improve security in Nigerian waters.

Jamoh revealed…