No crisis in Bayelsa APC — Party chieftain

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, Chief Izzi Yakiah, has said that there is no crisis within the party in the state.

Yakiah, who is also the National Coordinator, Niger Delta Activist Group and Excellent Leadership Foundation, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa.

He said that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has proven himself as a credible leader, saying that aside accommodating all party members, he had also attracted more development to the state.

The APC chieftain said that with Sylva’s leadership style, the party was more united now than before.

This, he said, was in spite the claims by those he described as few misguided members creating the false impression that there was a faction within the party.

“There is no crisis rocking Bayelsa APC. All that you are seeing or reading are issues that had been resolved before the last governorship election, which some mischief…