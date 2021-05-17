Obiano imposes curfew on two communities

By Vincent Ujumadu

Following last weekend’s communal clash between Omor and Anaku communities in Ayamelum local government area, in which three lives were lost, Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano yesterday imposed an indefinite curfew on the two communities.

The former chief judge of Anambra State, Justice Paul Obidigwe was attacked during the clash, while three houses, including the house of a former Commissioner in the state, Dr. Christian Madubuko, were burnt. Nine persons, who sustained injuries during the clash are still receiving treatment.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, who announced the imposition of the curfew said it was with immediate effect. According to him, the curfew would run from 7 pm to 6 am until further notice, adding that security operatives have been given strict orders to enforce the curfew.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu said normalcy had returned in the area.

