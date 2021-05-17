Open Grazing: Asaba declaration exposed North’s failed leadership — CNG

By
Headliners
-
1


Southern Governors
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Omahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Govenor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, says the 10-point declaration by 17 Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State has exposed the long years of leadership failure in the North.

It said this on Sunday in a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja.

The Coalition, which condemned the Southern governors’ decision to ban open cattle grazing in their domains, said it was about time…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR