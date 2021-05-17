Open Grazing: Asaba declaration exposed North’s failed leadership — CNG

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, says the 10-point declaration by 17 Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State has exposed the long years of leadership failure in the North.

It said this on Sunday in a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja.

The Coalition, which condemned the Southern governors’ decision to ban open cattle grazing in their domains, said it was about time…