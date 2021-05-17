PDP may lose 2022 governorship poll in Ekiti ― Olujimi

Senator Biodun Olujimi has called on the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reconcile contending groups in Ekiti State or risk losing the 2022 Governorship election.

Olujimi, a former Minority Leader in the Senate, gave the warning Sunday in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East Council area while commissioning blocks of classrooms and distributing fertilizers and other inputs to farmers in Ekiti South.

She said the party has no luxury of time and should expedite action to settle the disputes among party members in the state.

Olujimi maintained that the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee should commence a genuine process of reconciliation as any delay might spell doom for the party in the forthcoming election.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, however, cautioned leaders of the party in the state against placing curses on perceived opponents of their anointed candidates for the election.

Olujinmi said such action was…