Army desirous of meeting expectations of Nigerians — COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, said the Nigerian Army under his leadership was desirous of meeting the expectations of Nigerians in addressing security challenges in the country.

Attahiru stated this on Tuesday in Ibadan Oyo State while declaring open the First Senior Command and Leadership Seminar for Brigade Commanders and General Officers Commanding 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day seminar with the theme: “Enhancing the Capacity of Nigerian Army Senior Level Field Commanders for Optimal Performance in a Complex Operational Environment” holds at the 2 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters in Ibadan.

The COAS said challenges were part of lives which organisations or countries passed through that would definitely be overcome based on determination of all stakeholders.

Attahiru assured Nigerians that the country would surmount her security challenges based on the renewed…