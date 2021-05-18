EFCC arrests seven internet fraudster in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters.

The seven suspects according to the Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, were picked from a hideout where they carry out their alleged activities.

Uwujaren mentioned the suspects as Victor Ahamefula Chukwuemeka, Goodness Uwem, Kelvin Chukwuemeka, Charles Obulor, Emmanuel Uwem, Osinachi Ikegoruka Innocent, and Uwem Ogadinma Solomon.

He noted that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, May 11, following series of established intelligence on their suspicious fraudulent dealings on the internet.

He said: “They were arrested at Mint Hotel, Okilton Drive, Off Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Items recovered from them include Five (5) mobile phones, two (2) vehicles: one (1) Navy- blue coloured Lexus ES 350 car and one (1) ash-coloured Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle.

“They…