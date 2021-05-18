FG’s unrealistic self-assessment – Vanguard News

Nigerian politicians are known to make glib promises, and after some time in office, award themselves overwhelming pass marks. President Muhammadu Buhari, who leads the All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government, is not an exception.

In his Sallah message to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan, he claimed that Nigeria was “better” than he met it in 2015. He asked “those criticising the administration” to be fair in reflecting on the situation in 2015 and now, especially in the North-East.

The answer to that is all too evident: Boko Haram and other Islamic terror cells have expanded their territorial presence. In 2015, they were hemmed into the Sambisa forest. But today, apart from the three North East states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, Boko Haram has recently planted their flags in parts of Niger and Bauchi states and are threatening Abuja.

The Buhari administration’s score in terms of security has been disastrous. Never in our history has our security…