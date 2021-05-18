France ‘ll support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron of France has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that his country is willing to support Nigeria with everything to overcome security threats.

The two Presidents made the commitment of working together to fight insecurity bedeviling the Lake Chad basin area and entire stretch of the Sahel region at a bilateral meeting hosted by Macron on the sidelines of the Financing Africa Summit in Paris on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu stated that the France President pledged his steadfast support for Nigeria and its people as they confront the security challenges facing the country.

The statement quoted President Macron as saying that “the French government will absolutely be there on the side of Nigeria and it is willing to support with everything to assist the country to overcome the security threats.”

Macron also pledged to…