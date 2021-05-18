Gunmen kill 2 policemen, cart away AK-47 rifles in Abia, raze INEC HQs in Enugu

…8 vehicles destroyed in Enugu INEC HQ

By Vincent Ujumadu, Omeiza Ajayi & Ugochukwu Alaribe

Those behind attacks on security agencies and government establishments in the southeast appeared relentless, as some hoodlums yesterday, killed two policemen in an early morning attack at the Ubakala Police station in Umuahia South council area of Abia State.

The bandits also carted away two rifles belonging to the slain policemen.

Earlier, hoodlums attacked the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Enugu State, setting the foyer and six vehicles ablaze, while destroying two other vehicles.

In Abia, it was gathered that the bandits razed the main building of the police station, five patrol vans, six exhibit vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles parked at the station.

Effort to get the reaction of the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was not…