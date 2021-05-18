Lagos Lawmakers challenge Buhari to address nation

…. Says restructuring of Nigeria long overdue

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over issues relating to insecurity and rising sectional agitations across the country.

The House also said it was standing by the decisions reached by the southern governors at their recent meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

Calling the attention of his colleagues to the communique released by the governors after the meeting, the Deputy Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, noted that the Lagos Assembly had always called for the establishment of state police.

Adams urged his colleagues to support the governors saying the latter had shown that they are alive to their responsibilities.

Adams, however, urged the governors to start restructuring in their states by implementing autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary.

He recalled how the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, as chairman of the Conference of…