PHOTOS: Armed thugs disrupt Kaduna NLC protest

Pic17 Armed thugs disrupt NLC protest in Kaduna
Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) during the second day of their protest which was disrupted by armed thugs at NEPA Round About on Ahmadu Bello Way on Tuesday (18/5/21). Ibrahim Bashir/BJO/NAN
Pic15 Armed thugs disrupt NLC protest in Kaduna
A lone-ranger armed thug on rampage as thugs attack Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) protesters in Kaduna disrupting their procession, at NEPA Round About on Ahmadu Bello Way on Tuesday (18/5/21). Ibrahim Bashir/BJO/NAN

Pic16 Armed thugs disrupt NLC protest in Kaduna
Armed thugs on rampage as they attack Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) protesters in Kaduna disrupting their procession, at NEPA Round About on Ahmadu Bello Way on Tuesday (18/5/21).  Ibrahim Bashir/BJO/NAN
Pic14 Armed thugs disrupt NLC protest in Kaduna
Pic 13 Armed thugs disrupt NLC protest in Kaduna
Armed thugs come face-to-face with security…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

