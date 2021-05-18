Twitter selects Nigeria for test of new voice messaging feature

By Prince Osuagwu

Social messaging plat-form, Twitter, yesterday added a voice messaging feature to its platform, selecting Nigeria and Turkey as first two countries to experiment it before taking it round

The company’s preference for Nigeria could not be unconnected to the massive subscription it enjoys in Nigeria.

It is estimated that well over 7 million Nigerians are on twitter. The new feature allows users a limit of 140 seconds for each recording.

Explaining why it opted for the new feature, Twitter said that there’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, and, so with the voice features it hopes to create a more human experience for listeners and story tellers alike. Statement from Twitter read: “We want to encourage everyone to start private conversations about what matters to them using voice messages. We are looking forward to seeing how our feature is used in these two countries and receiving the feedback on this experiment.

“Twitter…