Why cement prices are going up — Dangote

*Lists measures to tame the prices

By Emeka Anaeto and Cynthia Alo

Dangote Cement Plc may have stepped up its expansion programme in response to the recent developments in the cement market in Nigeria. The development may have also forced the dominant player in the market to consider halting its export programme.

Speaking to the media yesterday on the public outcry over the rising prices of cement in Nigeria, the Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Rabiu Umar, who made these disclosures attributed the development to market forces saying that demand has recently outstripped supply.

Listing the measures Dangote has taken in response to the situation Umar stated: “We have invested in a new line that has been completed in our Obajana plant. That line is waiting for the power plant for us to start to bring out the cement .

“We have a new line now in our plant at Opela in Edo state, that is also going to start operation soon. For the last couple of…