4th Mainland Bridge to gulp $2.5bn now ― Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has said the construction of the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge is estimated to cost $2.5 billion.

Recall that the state government had in September 2020, announced estimation of $2.2 billion for the construction.

The 4th Mainland Bridge which is a proposed 38 kilometer long bridge initiative by the Lagos State Government, connecting Lagos Island by way of Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns and across Lagos Lagoon to Itamaga in Ikorodu part. On completion of the project is expected to become the longest bridge in Africa.

Director-General, Office of Public-Private Partnership, PPP, Lagos State, Mr. Ope George, disclosed this during the ongoing ministerial briefing to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Administration in office, in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to George, “The preferred bidder out of the six under-listed bidders of the proposed $2.5 billion transaction worth bridge is expected to be…