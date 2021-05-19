COVID-19: Buhari seeks debt relief for African countries

***Calls for release of vaccines

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on European countries and global financial institutions to consider reducing the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on African economies by restructuring debt portfolios, opting for complete reliefs.

The President also canvassed for the release of vaccines to the African continent, which he said was still behind in protecting majority of its citizens.

President Buhari made the call on Tuesday at the Financing Africa Summit held at Grande Palais Ephemere in Paris, France, with the theme: “External Financing and debt Treatment”

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja late Tuesday night, the Nigerian leader said the fall in commodity prices as Covid-19 took a toll on the global economy further slowed growth in some countries and strained health…