Emefiele tackles critics over regional spread

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has faulted claims that the bank’s targeted interventions in the agricultural sector are tilted in favour of a certain section of the country.

Emefiele made the clarification, Tuesday, at the unveiling of the 2020 wet season harvest aggregation and flag-off of the 2021 wet season input distribution in the South-West geo-political zone under the CBN- Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

He explained that contrary to views held by some individuals and interest groups, the CBN interventions in the ABP were not only about rice production but had expanded to over 21 crops and were evenly spread across the country.

Emefiele said that over N300 billion had been disbursed to companies operating in the southern part of Nigeria, citing companies and farmers across Lagos, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross…