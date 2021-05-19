FG earmarks N250m to fund Open Government Partnership

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba has disclosed that the federal government has secured N250 million to fund Open Government Partnership.

The minister disclosed this at the ongoing 2021 Open Government Partnership Week and National Steering Committee Interactive Session with Thematic Working Groups hosted by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning in Abuja.

Though, the money had been secured for OGP, he said the ministry had not started the budget line.

According to Agba, the ministry had never had such a budget line since 2016 Nigeria joined OGP but had always gotten 100% funding for OGP by development partners.

‘‘We secured the budget line; we have not started the budget line. It is about 250m to take care of OGP activities. Since 2016, we never had budget line; it has always being 100% supported by development partners. It is a way of ensuring sustainability of OGP and taking…