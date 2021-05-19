FMDQ Exchange admits Mixta Real Estate CP

By Nkiruka Nnorom

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of Mixta Real Estate Plc’s N0.96 billion series 35 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N20.00 billion CP issuance programme on its platform.

The proceeds from this CP quotation, according to a statement from the Exchange, would be used to finance the company’s short-term funding requirements.

Mixta Real Estate Plc, a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, is a real estate development company in Nigeria, with a strong track record and diverse real estate portfolio, and operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry.

It has successfully developed well over 5,000 properties spanning across affordable homes, luxury residences, and commercial projects, and continues to seek innovative solutions to activate development finance for affordable housing in Nigeria.

