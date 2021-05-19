Four armed robbers killed in gun battle with Delta police

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

FOUR suspected armed robbers have been killed in a gun battle with police officers at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

Giving details of the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, in a statement said: “On 16/05/2021 at about 0200hrs, a distress call was received by the DPO Abraka Division CSP Aliyu Shaba that a gang of armed robbers were robbing people of their belongings in their a compound.

“The DPO immediately mobilized patrol teams/ vigilante and raced to the scene. The armed robbers numbering about four, on sighting the team engaged the team in a gun duel.

“During the exchange of firing, two of the robbers were fatally wounded and gave up the ghost on the way to hospital while others escaped into the bush with bullets wound.

“On the same date, at about 0530hrs in continuation of the rigorous search for the fled armed robbers, the DPO, and the patrol teams…