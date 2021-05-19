Inside details of how Ned Nwoko allegedly ordered arrest of Delta community leader

By Arogbonlo Israel

Arrest was a directive from HQ — Police

Ned has no hand in his arrest — Aide

Okey Ifejoku, a community leader in Idumuje-Ugboko village in Delta State has been in police detention since March 26.

A situation that has stirred serious agitations on social media in recent times as many keep wondering why the President of the Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union (IUDU) is being held for so long without trial.

How the social media crusade started

Twitter user, @pa_melanin (Pamela Ifejoku) has initiated the hashtag #freeOkeyIfejoku over the detention of her father, Okey Ifejoku and 9 other community leaders of Idumeje Ugboko village in Delta state for years, allegedly on the order of former House of Representatives member, Ned Nwoko.

Vanguard gathered that Ifejoku who is the elected President-General of IUDU was arrested by the Delta State Police Command on the alleged order of Nwoko in 2017.

The former lawmaker had accused him of…