Ngige invites El-Rufai, Labour for meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Kaduna State entered its third day on Wednesday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has invited the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai and the leadership of the NLC led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba for a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Conference Hall of the Minister’s Office, Abuja by 11 am.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, said the Minister has apprehended the strike.

The statement explained that the invitation to the two parties involved in the trade dispute, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam El-Rufai and top officials of the State as well as the NLC President and top leaders to an emergency meeting was for the amicable resolution of the contentious issues.

Akpan in the statement said, “The Minister further directed…