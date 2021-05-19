NUPENG threatens nationwide strike over attack on Labour leaders

BY Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG has threatened a nationwide strike over attack on leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC including its President, Ayuba Wabba and other Labour leaders during Tuesday’s peaceful protest in Kaduna State as part of the ongoing five-day strike to force the state government to rescind alleged anti-workers policies including the recent mass sack of workers.

The thugs had attacked the labour leaders after Governor Nasir el- Rufai left the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, adjacent where the workers assembled, with heavily armed security personnel.

The armed thugs came in a bus and attacked the Labour leaders with various weapons including stick, bottles, stones and machete.

Reacting to the development, NUPENG expressed sadness over the attack and warned of serious consequences should barbaric act continue.

In a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and…