NUPENG threatens nationwide strike over attack on Labour leaders

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed its members to shut down services in Kaduna State with effect from May 16. The directive was in compliance to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) five days warning strike over the sack of workers in the state. NUPENG’s General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale gave the directive in a letter addressed to Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG on Wednesday. Olawale said compliance to the directive was necessary for the successful execution of the campaign against alleged anti-labour practices of Kaduna state governor. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC had directed workers in the state to totally withdraw services for five days with effect from May 16, 2021. The directive was given following the sack of over 4,000 workers in the state. Kaduna State NLC Chairman, Mr Ayuba Suleiman had said that the decision was taken during an emergency meeting in Kaduna with a delegation from the NLC national headquarters. The union had accused the state government of ignoring due process in the recent disengagement of over 4,000 workers from local governments, state basic education board and Primary Health Care Agency.BY Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG has threatened a nationwide strike over attack on leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC including its President, Ayuba Wabba and other Labour leaders during Tuesday’s peaceful protest in Kaduna State as part of the ongoing five-day strike to force the state government to rescind alleged anti-workers policies including the recent mass sack of workers.

The thugs had attacked the labour leaders after Governor Nasir el- Rufai left the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, adjacent where the workers assembled, with heavily armed security personnel.

The armed thugs came in a bus and attacked the Labour leaders with various  weapons including stick, bottles, stones and machete.

Reacting to the development, NUPENG expressed sadness over the attack and warned of serious consequences should barbaric act continue.

In a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

