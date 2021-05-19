Nursing can only grow when financial gain is de-emphasised — AGPNP

By Gabriel Olawale

Association of General Private Nursing Practitioners, AGPNP Lagos State Chapter has urged its members nationwide de-emphasise financial gain and pursue professionalism and quality care.

Speaking during a workshop to commemorate 2021 Nurses Week, Chairman of the Association, Olaifa Clement said that all nurses should be more concerned about the image of the profession in this 21st century..

He admonished nurses to do away with nagging and unprofessional conduct at the place of work while also promote teamwork, “If we don’t build our image, we won’t be taking it seriously.

“We can’t be the most populated in the health sector and be the most suffering. There is a need for us to lead the curse for unity in diversity.

Corroborating his views, the Keynote Speaker, Olawale Oladapo urged members to at all-time strive to build trust and confidence among other health professionals and patients, “if you carry out your duty diligently, people will respect…