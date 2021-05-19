Polaris Bank launches digital bank, VULTe

Polaris Bank has launched its much anticipated digital banking platform, VULTe. In his welcome address at the unveiling ceremony, Chairman of the Bank, M.K Ahmad, disclosed that the corporate goal of Polaris is to offer customers and non-customers of the Bank, a 24-hour seamless service which led to the pursuit and now actualization of VULTe.

“This is a milestone in our pursuit of a strong and digitally-led retail brand. When we started the Polaris journey almost three years ago, we were very clear on the type of Bank we must build and the direction we must go. This was largely informed by the fast pace of change in financial service provisioning and the apparent technology-defined outlook of our business.

“We are therefore bringing VULTe to the market place today. And this is not another mobile App, but one with a world of difference, a mobile digital bank.”

In his keynote address, the Acting Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, said the new…